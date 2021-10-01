Ashwin hits back at KKR skipper Morgan

Dubai :

During Tuesday’s match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah, Ashwin tried to take a run after a throw from the deep by Rahul Tripathi ricocheted off Rishabh Pant’s body. Morgan and Ashwin then had an altercation, with the KKR skipper calling the Indian a “disgrace” and accusing him of not adhering to the ‘Spirit of Cricket’.





In a series of tweets, Ashwin clarified his stand. “1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint (didn’t) know the ball had hit Rishabh. 2. Will I run if I see it? Of course I will and I am allowed to. 3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT,” Ashwin said.





“Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do. In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory.”