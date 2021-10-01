Women’s U-19 cricket: TN beats Jharkhand

Chennai :

Opting to bat first in the 50-over contest after winning the toss, Jharkhand was bowled out for a paltry 77 in 24 overs. Shushaanthika was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu, taking three wickets for just 10 runs. Chasing 78 for its first win in the competition, Tamil Nadu completed its job in 20.4 overs, with opening batter Shushaanthika top-scoring with an unbeaten 44. Her 53-ball innings included six boundaries.





Brief scores: Jharkhand 77 in 24 overs (Laxmi Kumari Murmu 31, C Shushaanthika 3/10, B Jenitha 2/2, KB Vamsi 2/14) lost to Tamil Nadu 79/4 in 20.4 overs (C Shushaanthika 44*, Priti Kumari 2/10)