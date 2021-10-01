Rupinder, Lakra retire from international hockey

New Delhi :





Lakra’s retirement was confirmed by Hockey India. The 30-year-old Rupinder, regarded as one of the best drag-flickers in the country, represented India in 223 matches. Rupinder scored four crucial goals, including a penalty stroke in the third-place match against Germany, during India’s campaign at Tokyo 2020. The 31-year-old Lakra was one of the vice captains of the India team at the Olympics.





He was also a part of the 2014 gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and the side that clinched bronze in Jakarta 2018. Centre-back Lakra played 201 matches for India.

Drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh and defender Birendra Lakra, who played key roles in the India hockey team’s historic bronze medal-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced their international retirement on Thursday. Rupinder moved away from the international arena “to make way for youngsters” and announced his decision by posting a statement on his Twitter page.