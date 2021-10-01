Ronaldo nets stoppage time winner for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 Champions League win over Villarreal at Old Trafford on Wednesday. On the night he set the new record for most appearances in the competition, the 36-year-old Portuguese delivered the killer blow to save United from what would have been a disappointing result.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Source: Twitter/Manchester United) Manchester : Results: Group E: Bayern Munich 5 (R Lewandowski 12(P) & 27, S Gnabry 68, L Sane 74, EM Choupo-Moting 87) bt Dynamo Kiev 0; Benfica 3 (D Nunez 3 & 79(P), R Silva 69) bt Barcelona 0

Group F: Manchester United 2 (A Telles 60, C Ronaldo 90+5) bt Villarreal 1 (P Alcacer 53); Atalanta 1 (M Pessina 68) bt Young Boys 0

Group G: Wolfsburg 1 (R Steffen 48) drew with Sevilla 1 (I Rakitic 87(P)); RB Salzburg 2 (K Adeyemi 35(P) & 53(P)) bt Lille 1 (B Yilmaz 62)

Group H: Juventus 1 (F Chiesa 46) bt Chelsea 0; Zenit St Petersburg 4 (Claudinho 9, D Kuzyaev 49, A Sutormin 80, Wendel 90+4) bt Malmo 0