Mandhana stars with an unbeaten 80 on rain-hit day

Gold Coast :

Mandhana, who peppered the off-side field repeatedly with some gorgeous shots to reach 80 off 144 balls with 15 fours and a six, added 93 for the first wicket with opening partner Shafali Verma (31 off 64 balls, 4 fours). Most of the second session’s play was washed out, but Mandhana added 16 runs to her tally to surpass her previous best of 78.





At the other end is Punam Raut (16 batting off 57 balls) as the duo added 39 runs for the unbroken second wicket before rain stopped play in the 45th over. There were an astounding 16 boundaries hit in the first 16 overs, mostly by Mandhana, as Australia skipper Meg Lanning shuffled her bowlers around without much success.





Brief scores: India Women 132/1 in 44.1 overs (S Mandhana 80 batting, Shafali 31) vs Australia Women