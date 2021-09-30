CSK defeats SRH by 6 wickets to seal play-off spot

Dubai :



Dhoni finished the proceedings with a huge six off Siddarth Kaul with two balls remaining. With this win, Chennai consolidated its position at the top of the table with 18 points from 11 matches. Hyderabad remains last with four points from 11 games.



CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis once again delivered adding a quick-fire 75 runs in 10.1 overs. Gaikwad fell five short of another half-century when he was dismissed by Jason Holder for 45 (38b, 4x4, 2x6). Veteran du Plessis was unfazed by that dismissal and went about accumulating runs in his customary manner. The impressive Holder took the wickets of du Plessis for 41 (36b, 3x4, 2x6) and Suresh Raina for two in the 15th over to spread panic in the Chennai dug-out.



Earlier, Chennai put up another disciplined bowling performance to restrict Hyderabad to 134 for seven. Josh Hazlewood (3 for 24) and Dwayne Bravo (2 for 17) were the stand-out bowlers for CSK.



Wriddhiman Saha played some delightful shots in his 46-ball 44 but the majority of the SRH batsmen struggled to get going. Saha’s two sixes off Deepak Chahar in the third over were the highlight of his innings. The first one was a hoick over midwicket and the second one was more like a lofted straight drive that cleared the ropes comfortably. His opening partner Jason Roy fell cheaply, caught behind off Josh Hazlewood as he went for a wild slog.



Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs (W Saha 44, J Hazlewood 3/24) lost to Chennai Super Kings 139/4 in 19.4 overs (R Gaikwad 45, F du Plessis 41, J Holder 3/27)



Chennai, in pursuit of 135, was cruising at one stage at 103 for one in the 15th over before losing three quick wickets in a span of seven balls. Ambati Rayudu hit a few lusty blows in the climactic stages to calm his team’s nerves and, in the company of captain MS Dhoni, guided his team past the finish line.