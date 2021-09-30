U-19 cricket: Tamil Nadu beats Gujarat

Chennai :

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Gujarat could manage only 148 all-out, courtesy of a smart bowling performance from Tamil Nadu. Off-spinner Manav Parakh (4 for 40) and medium pacer V Arunachalam (3 for 23) were the pick of the bowlers in the first essay. Chasing 149 for a win, Tamil Nadu got the job done with 22.2 overs left in its kitty. Vimal Khumar sizzled during his unbeaten 81-ball stay, striking six fours and four maximums.





