Dubai :

Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.





For RCB, Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34.





Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10).