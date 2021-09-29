In a first, last two IPL league games to be held at same time

Dubai :

The norm has been one game at 3:30 pm IST followed by the evening match at 7:30 pm IST. But, the games will start at the same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match involves a side which has a mathematical chance of qualification. “In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the IPL 2021 play-offs will be played concurrently,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said. Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Mumbai Indians in one match while Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Delhi Capitals in the other. The IPL media rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new teams on October 25.