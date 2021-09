Maharashtra beats TN in Vinoo Mankad Trophy match

Chennai :

Riding on top knocks from Kaushal and Arshin, Maharashtra scored 308 for five off its stipulated overs. In the second essay, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for a paltry 123, with Manav Parakh top-scoring for it with 51 runs.





Brief scores: Maharashtra 308/5 in 50 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 93, Kaushal Tambe 106*, P Vignesh 3/41) bt Tamil Nadu 123 in 34.2 overs (Manav Parakh 51, RS Hangargekar 4/38)