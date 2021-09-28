Tue, Sep 28, 2021

IPL 2021: Disciplined Kolkata bowlers keep Delhi to 127/9

Published: Sep 28,202105:49 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Kolkata Knight Riders put up a disciplined bowling show on a sluggish pitch to keep Delhi Capitals to 127/9 in 20 overs at Sharjah on Tuesday. For Delhi, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 39 while Steve Smith, playing his first match of the UAE leg, too had the same score.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Image source: IPL/Twitter)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Image source: IPL/Twitter)
Dubai:
This is the second time in the season that Delhi failed to hit a single six in their innings. Kolkata had bowlers coming to the fore with Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson and part-timer Venkatesh Iyer picking up two wickets each while Tim Southee had one scalp to his name.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 127/9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant, 39, Steve Smith 39, Lockie Ferguson 2/10, Sunil Narine 2/18) against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations