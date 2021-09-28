Kuldeep back in India after sustaining knee injury

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has sustained a serious knee injury and is likely to miss most of the domestic season, having already returned to India with his IPL 2021 Phase 2 campaign in the UAE cut short.
New Delhi: Out-of-favour India international Kuldeep, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, is expected to go through a long rehabilitation process before making a comeback. “Kuldeep sustained a nasty knee injury during a practice session in the UAE. While fielding, he twisted his knee and the injury was bad at that point. There was no chance that he could have taken any further part in the IPL second leg and hence was sent back to India,” a BCCI official told PTI. It has been learnt that Kuldeep underwent a surgery for the aforementioned injury in Mumbai recently and could take between four to six months to make a comeback.
