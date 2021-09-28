Shahan, Deepak complete double in first round

Shahan Ali Mohsin notched up a double in the MRF Formula1600 category, which headlined the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 that concluded at the MMRT here on Sunday.

Shahan Ali Mohsin (Image courtesy: Twitter) Chennai : Also achieving a double was Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing) in the Super Stock class of the Saloon Cars category. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) and Anindith Reddy (Rayo Racing) split the honours in the Indian Touring Cars class. The day’s other winners included K Suriya Varathan, who topped the first of the three MRF F1600 races, Mohit Aryan (Quest Motorsport) in the Formula LGB 1300 category (Race-2) as well as Charan Chandran and Varun Anekar (Race Concepts) in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class.