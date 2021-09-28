James pins Hopes on R Ashwin

Chennai :

Second-placed Delhi (16 points from 10 matches) is locked in a pole-position battle with table-topper Chennai Super Kings (16 points from 10 matches), despite measly contribution from Ashwin — two wickets in seven appearances. As the 14th edition of the IPL approaches its business end, DC would want the ace off-spinner to join the party.





And, Delhi bowling coach James Hopes is positive Ashwin would do just that in the upcoming fixtures. “He bowled beautifully against Rajasthan Royals the other day. He put a lot of energy on the ball. I expect him to play a big part as the tournament goes forward,” former Australia all-rounder Hopes said of Ashwin, who registered notable figures of 4-0-20-1 in DC’s previous outing in Abu Dhabi.





“At the end of the day, Ashwin is a world-class bowler. We are fortunate to have two world-class spinners in our team — Ashwin and Axar Patel. I expect Ashwin to have a huge impact as the IPL progresses,” added Hopes.





On Tuesday, Ashwin would be keen to exploit the slow surface on offer at the small-sized Sharjah Stadium when Delhi goes toe-to-toe with Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 Phase 2 match. Hopes admitted that the DC players would have their work cut out against a quality KKR outfit.





“I think that Kolkata head coach Brendon McCullum had some words to say before the start of the second leg. He wanted the team to be more aggressive in what it was doing. It is certainly playing to the coach’s words at the moment,” said Hopes.





“We know that KKR has match-winners throughout its line-up, who can turn the game around pretty quickly. Kolkata is in good form and so are we. So, it should be a good game,” Hopes went on to add.





For the second time in four days, Delhi will be involved in an afternoon match. Asked about the challenges of playing in sultry weather in the UAE, Hopes replied: “We had a chat about it ahead of our last game. The great players thrive when the conditions are tough. We have asked our guys to enjoy themselves on the field. It is hot and we have asked the boys to embrace the heat.”





In Tuesday’s evening clash, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will go all out for two points in Abu Dhabi.