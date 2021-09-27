Hamilton clinches his 100th F1 triumph

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 Grands Prix after a dramatic rain-assisted victory in Russia on Sunday, which sent the Mercedes man back to the top of the championship.
Roshchino: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished an impressive second at the Olympic Park, after starting 20th and last due to engine penalties. Hamilton is now two points clear of Verstappen with seven races remaining, having started fourth on the grid and five points behind the Dutchman. Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari on a day of heartbreak for McLaren’s Lando Norris, who led three laps from the end but decided to stay out on slick tyres as the rain began to fall and ended up seventh.
