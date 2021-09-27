Sania wins Ostrava women’s doubles title

Sania Mirza won her first title of the season as the Indian and her Chinese partner Shuai Zhang beat the combination of Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe in the women’s doubles final of the Ostrava Open here on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Twitter/ @MirzaSania Prague : The second-seeded Indo-Chinese duo defeated the third-seeded pairing of American Kaitlyn and New Zealander Erin 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash in one hour and four minutes. It was Sania’s second final of the 2021 season, following a runner-up finish at the WTA 250 Cleveland event in the United States last month with Chirstina Mchale.