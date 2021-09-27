Akshay hits ton as Rovers tops group

Chennai :

Leader Rovers finished with full 20 points while second-placed Grand Slam CC ended with 14 points after a seven-wicket win over India Pistons CC in the Fifth Round. In Group A, Vijay CC and Nelson SC came first and second respectively with 16 points each. Both teams earned the same number of points, but Vijay topped the chart by virtue of most wins.





Brief scores: Group A: Madras CC 180 in 45 overs (Tushar Raheja 72, U Mukilesh 52*, Bhargav Bhatt 3/27) lost to Vijay CC 181/5 in 42.3 overs (S Lokeshwar 58, KB Arun Karthick 80, R Ganesh 3/29). Points: Vijay 4(16); MCC 0(8)





The match between Young Stars CC and UFCC (T Nagar) at the SSN College Ground was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield. Stars 2(6), UFCC 2(4)





The game between Swaraj CC and Nelson SC at the Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield. Nelson 2(16); Swaraj 2(10)





Group B: [38 overs per side] India Pistons CC 129 in 34.3 overs (GS Samuvel Raj 3/31, S Radhakrishnan 3/12) lost to Grand Slam CC 133/3 in 32 overs (R Kavin 41). Grand Slam 4(14); Pistons 0(6)





MRC ‘A’ CC 241/8 in 50 overs (M Affan Khader 63, R Sanjay Yadav 60) bt IOB Staff Club 160 in 42.1 overs (R Anirudh Seshadhri 41, S Swaminathan 3/41). MRC ‘A’ 4(8); IOB 0(4)





Jolly Rovers CC 336/6 in 49 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 92, Baba Indrajith 56, Akshay Wadkar 108*) bt Globe Trotters SC 174 in 34.3 overs (D Rahul 4/78). Rovers 4(20); Trotters 0(8)





Semi-final fixtures: Vijay CC vs Grand Slam CC at the Murugappa Ground on Tuesday; Jolly Rovers CC vs Nelson SC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.



