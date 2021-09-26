Joe Root needs to stand up and say who is with me: Vaughan

London :

"Joe Root needs to stand up and say who is with me? Who is willing to bite the bullet and go for it? It is one Christmas away from family, do it. Go for it. I look at James Anderson. He has spent 18 years playing for England. How much time has he spent away from his kids? For his last Ashes tour shouldn't the players buy into this and give Jimmy a good farewell. He did it once in 2010-11. Could he do it again?" wrote Vaughan in his column for The Telegraph on Sunday.

Vaughan acknowledged that it will be hard for anyone who opts to go to Australia as they will not be at home for Christmas. "I know it will be tough over Christmas but whoever goes to Australia, whether playing, commentating or writing on the game, are unlikely to have their families with them. Only the partners of players and staff will be allowed to go to Australia and many of them will probably not fancy the two weeks of quarantine."

"I understand why you would not want to go through that. At Christmas it will be hard for the players. But we will reach a line in the sand moment this week. The longer the discussions drag on, the more negativity will creep in."

The 49-year-old mentioned that England can win the Ashes only if there is total commitment from all the players and support staff. "One thing is certain, you have no chance of winning in Australia unless you are totally committed. It is not about toughening up. For ten weeks it is about committing to each other, committing to the game, committing to the long haul and committing to win the Ashes."

"If not, then they will be eaten alive. At this point it is all very negative. England have got themselves in a mess, and I understand why. But there needs to be a moment to say right 'I'm going", or 'I'm not going'. Who is in, who is out? It goes for the management too," concluded Vaughan.



