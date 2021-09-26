IPL 2021: Hope the TRP is up due to Punjab Kings, says KL Rahul

Dubai :

After the match here, Punjab captain KL Rahul was happy and relieved. He also said his team was used to such tight games. "Used to these games. Hope the TRP is up due to Punjab Kings. I'll take the win - nothing else to say," said Rahul.





The Punjab captain further showered praise on Hyderabad's Jason Holder for his all-rounder show. Holder with figures of 3/19 with the ball and an unbeaten innings of 47 runs almost got SRH through but PBKS prevailed in the end.





"Holder played a phenomenal innings. He picked up two wickets in an over to get me and Mayank (Agarwal). He came and batted really well... There was no pace on the pitch. It was important for our team for Chris Gayle and others to get stuck in. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. It gives us the belief that if you put a decent total on the board, the pressure can make the opposition do funny things," Rahul added.