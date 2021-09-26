Deepak pips Chirag to bag top honours

Chennai :

Starting in pole position, Deepak had more problems dealing with numb fingers than the competition in the eight-lap race which was run behind the ‘Safety Car’ for the opening four laps following an on-track incident. “Initially, it was pretty close and there was numbness in my left hand fingers which led to wrong gear selection. However, I managed to overcome the problem. Thereafter, it was smooth sailing,” said Ravikumar.





Having started at P8, Chirag covered a lot of ground to finish a deserving second ahead of Amir Sayed (M Sport). Earlier, Shahan Ali Mohsin, the 17-year old from Agra, snatched the pole position in the MRF F1600 category, coming just ahead of Chirag. K Suriya Varadhan and Rishon Rajiv will occupy the second row.





In the Saloon Car category, defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) expectedly took the pole position. He was followed by the Rayo Racing pairing of Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakh.