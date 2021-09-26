Fine Star beats Mugappair, wins Thiruvallur League crown

Chennai :

Batting first in the decider, Fine Star was bowled out for 157 in 44.4 overs, with only three of its batters making a 30+ contribution. D Vignesh Yadav (3 for 28) and V Aakash (3 for 42) were the pick of the bowlers for Mugappair, bagging three wickets apiece.





Chasing 158 for the crown, Mugappair folded up for 154 in 43.1 overs. Opening batsman CS Rohit Kumar (76) and No.10 R Divakar (28) put on a fighting ninth-wicket partnership that was worth 85 runs, but couldn’t steer their team home. The Fine Star duo of right-arm medium pacer Jesuraj and DT Chandrasekar (3 for 36) was on top of its game with the ball.





Adhitya Venkatesh of Mugappair finished as the top-scorer of the First Division with 396 runs while S Senthil Kumar topped the chart for Fine Star with 144 runs. DT Chandrasekar ended as the highest wicket-taker of the championship with 27 scalps, with Jesuraj coming a close second with 26 scalps.





Brief scores: Fine Star CA 157 in 44.4 overs (S Senthil Kumar 38, G Gogul 36, R Jesuraj 32, V Aakash 3/42, D Vignesh Yadav 3/28) bt Mugappair CC 154 in 43.1 overs (CS Rohit Kumar 76, R Jesuraj 4/44, DT Chandrasekar 3/36)