Tamil Nadu TT tourney from Sept 30

The Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association will conduct the MSSTTA Tamizhaga State Championship 2021 at the Meston College of Education in Royapettah from September 30 to October 3.
Chennai: The event will be organised by the Chennai Achievers Table Tennis Academy. There will be six different categories for both boys and girls – Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Senior. Besides these, there will be corporate and veteran singles sections. Those interested to take part can contact competition manager MJS Dilip Kumar via the following mobile number: 9444267844.
