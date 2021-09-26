Sun, Sep 26, 2021

Tamil Nadu TT tourney from Sept 30

Published: Sep 26,202102:08 AM

The Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association will conduct the MSSTTA Tamizhaga State Championship 2021 at the Meston College of Education in Royapettah from September 30 to October 3.

Chennai: The event will be organised by the Chennai Achievers Table Tennis Academy. There will be six different categories for both boys and girls – Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and Senior. Besides these, there will be corporate and veteran singles sections. Those interested to take part can contact competition manager MJS Dilip Kumar via the following mobile number: 9444267844.
