Jesus helps City inflict first defeat of season on Chelsea

London :

Brazilian forward Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City’s 10th corner of the game. The goal sparked the match into life, forcing Chelsea to attack, after a first half of intense pressure from City and attritional defending from the home side.





It was Jesus’s 52nd goal for City and the Manchester outfit has never lost a Premier League game in which he has scored.





The victory at Stamford Bridge also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea, the most recent in the Champions League final in Porto in May. The visitor had pressed Chelsea from the outset and enjoyed 70% possession in the first half, with Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden looking to find the opening goal.





There were chances for Grealish, in particular, to get on the scoresheet as the game opened up, but his attempts flew wide or were blocked by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy. At the other end, Timo Werner and Marcos Alonso had opportunities while Ederson had his share of goalkeeping duties to keep out crosses and snuff out goalmouth challenges.





Villa stuns United: Bruno Fernandes blazed a stoppage-time penalty over the crossbar as Aston Villa earned a 1-0 victory at Manchester United. Kortney Hause’s 88th-minute header put Villa on course for its first league win over United since 2009. But the defender’s handball gifted United an opportunity to steal a point, only for Fernandes to miss the target.