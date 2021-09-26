Chennai boy Varun to test CSK batters

Abu Dhabi :

On a roll post IPL’s resumption, both Chennai and Kolkata would look to continue their winning streak in the second phase. CSK and KKR have registered two wins each out of as many games in the UAE, and the sides would be desperate to outwit each other in their bid to register a hat-trick of victories.





Mystery spinner Varun, who had tormented the CSK batters in the last season in the UAE, would look to once again ask probing questions to the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and skipper MS Dhoni on a track where the ball would occasionally grip and come onto the blade slower than expected.





Young Ruturaj has been in ominous form at the top of the order. After scoring an unbeaten 88 off 58 balls against MI, the opener made a quick-fire 38 against RCB and provided a good start in the company of du Plessis while chasing 157 runs.





And, Dhoni would want the youngster to continue in the same vein. Following an unimpressive outing against Mumbai, the Chennai batters lifted their game, with du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Dhoni getting starts in the Bangalore match. All of them would hope to do even better against an in-form KKR bowling attack.





The CSK bowling department, comprising Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur among others, has been consistent and would be keen to continue the good work. However, it won’t be an easy task as they will come up against Kolkata, which has looked a completely different unit in IPL 2021 Phase 2.





Openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer would have set their sights on another dominating start while Rahul Tripathi will be eager to build on the match-winning fifty he scored in the previous game.





The middle-order, consisting of skipper Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, is yet to be tested in the second leg of the IPL but will have to be ready when called upon. On the bowling front, the 30-year-old Varun would hope to fire along with Lockie Ferguson, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna and Russell.