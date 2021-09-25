Rajasthan Royals fined for slow-over rate against Delhi C

Abu Dhabi :

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and his teammates have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their 33-run loss to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.





While Samson has coped up a penalty of 24 lakhs, the other members of the playing XI "were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee."





"As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.





The Royals succumbed to a 33-run defeat at the hands of league leaders Delhi Capitals.





While the Royals bowlers did well to restrict the Capitals to a moderate total of 154 for 6, the batters, apart from skipper Samson, who scored an unbeaten 70, failed to rise to the occasion.