Mooney, Tahlia guide Australia Women to thrilling win over India

Melbourne :

With the nail-biting victory, host Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The game was in India’s pocket till the 25th over of the Australia innings, but opener Mooney stunned the visitor with an unbeaten 125. Thanks to her terrific knock, Australia registered the third highest successful run-chase in women’s cricket by knocking off a target of 275.





In fact, India celebrated prematurely when Jhulan’s waist high full toss was hit straight to mid-wicket by Mooney but, to its horror, it turned out to be a no ball. It was a marginal call, with Jhulan’s last ball sent towards wide long-on for a couple of runs to finish the match.





As 13 runs were needed off the last over, Jhulan was handed the ball with Mooney (125 not out off 133 balls, 12 fours) and Nicola Carey (39 not out off 38 balls) on the rampage on a dew-laden night. At one stage, the home team was in a spot of bother at 52 for four, but Mooney and Tahlia McGrath (74 off 77 balls, 9 fours) consolidated the innings in style with their 126-run fifth-wicket partnership.





Earlier, Smriti Mandhana hit a fluent 86 to guide India to 274 for seven and register her 19th half-century. She shared two crucial partnerships – 76 runs with Richa Ghosh (44) and 74 runs with Shafali Verma (22) – to help India set up a good total.