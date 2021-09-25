VAP Trophy: Arjun, Sujay hit hundreds

Chasing 248 for a win, Trotters got the job done with 38 balls to spare. Arjun was the chief contributor for the winning team, smashing nine fours and eight sixes during his stay in the middle. Earlier, Trotters restricted MRC ‘A’ to 247 for seven off its stipulated 50 overs.
Chennai:
In a Group A fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, S Sujay (103 off 132 balls) hit a ton to help Madras CC beat UFCC (T Nagar) by seven wickets.
BRIEF SCORES: Swaraj CC 217 in 50 overs (B Rahul 42, R Vivek 71, J Kousik 3/36, Bhargav Bhatt 3/36) lost to Vijay CC 218/4 in 46 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 74, J Kousik 50, B Praanesh 3/39). Points: Vijay 4(12); Swaraj 0(8)
UFCC (T Nagar) 228/7 in 50 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 74, Kedar Devdhar 41) lost to Madras CC 232/3 in 45 overs (Tushar Raheja 64, S Sujay 103). MCC 4(8); UFCC 0(2)
Nelson SC 261/8 in 50 overs (P Praveen Kumar 59, V Subramania Siva 81*, M Prabhu 40, R Rohit 4/44) bt Young Stars CC 221 in 46.4 overs (M Kamalesh 40, R Sathyanarayan 84*, S Mohan Prasath 51, M Prabhu 3/53). Nelson 4(14);
Stars 0(4) Grand Slam CC 162 in 41 overs (DT Chandrasekar 3/14) lost to Jolly Rovers CC 164/4 in 30.2 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 84, Dhruv Shorey 48*). Rovers 4(16); Grand Slam 0(10)
India Pistons CC 186 in 39.5 overs (M Mithul Raj 42, S Guru Raghavendran 48, S Nikhilesh 3/45, P Nirmal Kumar 3/43) bt IOB Staff Club 177 in 37.3 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 67, A Ranjan 3/22). Pistons 4(6); IOB 0(4)
MRC ‘A’ CC 247/7 in 50 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 55, M Affan Khader 58*) lost Globe Trotters SC 249/4 in 43.4 overs (Arjun P Murthy 134, Maan K Bafna 40*). Trotters 4(8); MRC ‘A’ 0 (4)
