VAP Trophy: Arjun, Sujay hit hundreds

Chennai :

In a Group A fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, S Sujay (103 off 132 balls) hit a ton to help Madras CC beat UFCC (T Nagar) by seven wickets.





BRIEF SCORES: Swaraj CC 217 in 50 overs (B Rahul 42, R Vivek 71, J Kousik 3/36, Bhargav Bhatt 3/36) lost to Vijay CC 218/4 in 46 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 74, J Kousik 50, B Praanesh 3/39). Points: Vijay 4(12); Swaraj 0(8)





UFCC (T Nagar) 228/7 in 50 overs (K Vishal Vaidhya 74, Kedar Devdhar 41) lost to Madras CC 232/3 in 45 overs (Tushar Raheja 64, S Sujay 103). MCC 4(8); UFCC 0(2)





Nelson SC 261/8 in 50 overs (P Praveen Kumar 59, V Subramania Siva 81*, M Prabhu 40, R Rohit 4/44) bt Young Stars CC 221 in 46.4 overs (M Kamalesh 40, R Sathyanarayan 84*, S Mohan Prasath 51, M Prabhu 3/53). Nelson 4(14);





Stars 0(4) Grand Slam CC 162 in 41 overs (DT Chandrasekar 3/14) lost to Jolly Rovers CC 164/4 in 30.2 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 84, Dhruv Shorey 48*). Rovers 4(16); Grand Slam 0(10)





India Pistons CC 186 in 39.5 overs (M Mithul Raj 42, S Guru Raghavendran 48, S Nikhilesh 3/45, P Nirmal Kumar 3/43) bt IOB Staff Club 177 in 37.3 overs (Abhishek M Hegde 67, A Ranjan 3/22). Pistons 4(6); IOB 0(4)





MRC ‘A’ CC 247/7 in 50 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 55, M Affan Khader 58*) lost Globe Trotters SC 249/4 in 43.4 overs (Arjun P Murthy 134, Maan K Bafna 40*). Trotters 4(8); MRC ‘A’ 0 (4)