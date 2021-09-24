RCB score 156/6 against CSK

Dubai :

Sent into bat, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli fell to the seasoned Dwayne Bravo after six boundaries and a six, while Padikkal hit five fours and three maximums before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur, as RCB stuttered after a fine start.





For CSK, India pacer Thakur finished with impressive figures of 2/29 from his quota of four overs, while Bravo bowled excellently to pick 3/24.





Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 156/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Dwayne Bravo 3/24).