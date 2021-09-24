Fri, Sep 24, 2021

RCB score 156/6 against CSK

Published: Sep 24,202109:39 PM by PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 156 for six against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

The energetic CSK bowlers making a comeback to plug the run-leak. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @IPL
Dubai:
Sent into bat, RCB were off to a flying start with skipper Virat Kohli (53) and Devdutt Padikkal (70) laying a solid foundation with a stand of 111 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli fell to the seasoned Dwayne Bravo after six boundaries and a six, while Padikkal hit five fours and three maximums before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur, as RCB stuttered after a fine start. 

For CSK, India pacer Thakur finished with impressive figures of 2/29 from his quota of four overs, while Bravo bowled excellently to pick 3/24. 

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 156/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 70, Virat Kohli 53; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Dwayne Bravo 3/24).
