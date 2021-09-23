Odisha CM felicitates Indian U-18 Girls' Rugby Team

Bhubaneswar :

Congratulating the team in their success, Patnaik said: "You played brilliantly and narrowly missed the gold. We are very proud of this achievement. You have shown grit, speed, skill and fierce determination."

"I am sure this is the start of a new journey in the coming years, youAA all will make history," he said.

The team thanked the Chief Minister for his constant support to sports, particularly rugby.

The event was held at Tashkent and five countries from across Asia -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the United Arab Emirates, India and the host Uzbekistan -- participated.