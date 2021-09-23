IPL 2021: Kolkata win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai

Abu Dhabi :

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan has made no changes from the eleven which won against Royal Challengers Bangalore. "Bowling first worked well in the first game. Want to use the same formula. The wicket looks well put together. I think we can't get complacent, sport has a funny way of biting you in the backside if you get ahead of yourself."

Rohit Sharma makes a return for Mumbai Indians, replacing Anmolpreet Singh. "Feeling good. Looking forward to the game. Certain basics of cricket that were missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, 5 Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, and Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma(captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult