MI skipper Rohit to return for KKR clash

Abu Dhabi :

Mumbai was without the services of Rohit and all-rounder Hardik Pandya during its 20-run defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as both were rested as a precautionary measure. However, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that Rohit should be fit and available for selection for the KKR match.





Kolkata registered a nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in its opening game of the second leg. MI, which is fourth on the table with eight points, needs to overcome the slow start to stay in the top-half of the IPL 2021 standings. KKR is placed sixth with six points from eight matches.





Captain Rohit will bolster the Mumbai batting unit that came a cropper against Super Kings. The MI batsmen, barring Saurabh Tiwary who notched up an unbeaten half-century, didn’t look in good touch in the previous fixture. So, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard would be keen to get back to form.





The bowling attack, led by the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, would hope to improve its performance at the death overs. High on confidence, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata is expected to come out all guns blazing.





Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was at his best against RCB, will look to spin a web around the MI batters. With the bowling department also comprising Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine among others, Kolkata has the resources to trouble Mumbai.





The batting unit, which has Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer at the top, will set its sights on clicking as a group. After a terrific show with the ball, Andre Russell would be eager to hit big with the bat.