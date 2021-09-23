Harish’s 5-wicket haul in vain as UFCC loses

Chennai :

Bowling first, UFCC restricted Swaraj to 138 for eight in the curtailed 20-over game, thanks to Harish’s excellent spell. However, UFCC could manage only 128 for eight in its run chase.





Brief scores: [20 overs per side due to wet conditions] Vijay CC 164/8 in 20 overs (KB Arun Karthick 66, M Poiyamozhi 3/29) lost to Nelson SC 167/8 in 20 overs (W Antony Dhas 67). Points: Nelson 4(10); Vijay 0(8) [26 overs per side] Young Stars CC 154/9 in 26 overs (R Ganesh 3/32, P Saravanan 3/25) lost to Madras CC 158/5 in 25.3 overs (Ashwin Venkataraman 56). MCC 4(4); Stars 0(4) [20 overs per side] Swaraj CC 138/8 in 20 overs (B Rahul 50, S Harish Kumar 5/20) bt UFCC (T Nagar) 128/8 in 20 overs. Swaraj 4(8); UFCC 0(2) [30 overs per side] Grand Slam CC 192/5 in 30 overs (R Kavin 56, Bhargav Merai 40*) bt Globe Trotters SC 133 in 26.1 overs (S Aniruda 46, H Trilok Nag 4/29). Grand Slam 4(10); Trotters 0(4) The match between MRC ‘A’ CC and India Pistons CC was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet conditions. MRC ‘A’ 2(4); Pistons 2(2) [27 overs per side] IOB Staff Club 114 in 26.4 overs lost to Jolly Rovers CC 118/1 in 20.5 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 76*). Rovers 4(12); IOB 0(4)