Thu, Sep 23, 2021

Ronaldo pips Messi as highest-paid footballer

Published: Sep 23,202109:41 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leapfrog long-term rival Lionel Messi as the highest-paid football player in the world, according to Forbes.

Cristiano Ronaldo (File Photo)
Manchester:
Following his move back to Manchester United, the Portuguese is forecast to earn $125 million before taxes this season, with $70 million coming from salary and bonuses. Messi is expected to earn $110 million in the 2021-22 season, making him the second-highest earner in the game. The 34-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in the summer and is anticipated to earn more than Ronaldo in terms of salary.
