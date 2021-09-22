Taliban bans IPL broadcast in Afghanistan

New Delhi :

Ever since the Taliban’s takeover of the country last month, the international sporting community has been concerned about the fundamentalist group’s position on women participating in sports. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) media manager and journalist M Ibrahim Momand said that the live broadcast of IPL matches was banned due to possible “anti-Islamic” content. Meanwhile, the Taliban has sacked the head of Afghanistan’s cricket board, replacing him with a member of the feared Haqqani network. Hamid Shinwari posted on his Facebook page on Monday that he has been removed on the orders of senior Haqqani officials, a branch of the Taliban