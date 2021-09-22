India women’s team goes down to Australia

Chennai :

Batting first, India could manage only 225 for eight in an innings that never got the momentum it needed. Skipper Mithali Raj (63 off 107 balls, 3 fours) recorded her fifth consecutive fifty while debutants Yastika Bhatia (35 off 51 balls) and Richa Ghosh (32 not out off 29 balls) were the other notable contributors.





Pacer Darcie Brown (4 for 33) was the stand-out bowler for Australia. The home side gunned down the target in 41 overs as the India bowling unit lacked teeth. After a sedate start of 30 runs in eight overs, Australia openers Alyssa Healy (77 off 77 balls) and Rachael Haynes (93 not out off 100 balls, 7 fours) changed gears.





Healy was the aggressor in the 126-run stand as her dominating knock comprised eight fours and two sixes. Haynes and skipper Meg Lanning (53 not out off 69 balls, 7 fours) then shared a 101-run unbeaten partnership to guide Australia to a resounding win.





BRIEF SCORES: India Women 225/8 in 50 overs (Mithali 63, D Brown 4/33) lost to Australia Women 227/1 in 41 overs (R Haynes 93*, A Healy 77, M Lanning 53*)