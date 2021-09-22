High-flying Delhi meets bottom-placed Hyderabad

Chennai :

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi is second on the table with 12 points from eight matches, while Hyderabad, captained by Kane Williamson, is at the bottom with two points off seven games. DC openers Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs) and Prithvi Shaw (308 runs) would hope to dominate from the get go with a match-winning stand. The strong Delhi middle-order, comprising Shreyas, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer, is capable of taking the game away from any opposition.





In the absence of Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje could combine forces with his compatriot Kagiso Rabada. Avesh Khan as well as the spin-bowling duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are expected to find a place in the bowling attack. Hyderabad desperately needs a win to stay alive in the IPL.





David Warner will have to shoulder more responsibility as Jonny Bairstow has opted out of the second phase. Williamson will look to lead from the front and would hope his middle-order colleagues deliver good knocks. The bowling department, led by Rashid Khan, is bolstered by the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Thangarasu Natarajan.