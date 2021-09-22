Coach Bandovic hopes to lay a strong foundation

Chennai :

With the forthcoming edition of the ISL in Goa just a couple of months away, the 52-year-old Montenegrin hopes to lay a strong foundation during the club’s pre-season camp that begins on Sunday at the Utorda Football Ground. Following a disappointing run in Season 7 under previous manager Csaba Laszlo, the Chennaiyin squad has undergone some sort of an overhaul. After a fairly successful summer transfer window, Bandovic is optimistic about reversing the fortunes of the two-time champion. In an online conference on Tuesday, the CFC gaffer spoke about how he plans to go about his business.





EXCERPTS





On Chennaiyin FC’s





pre-season schedule





• We will be in quarantine till September 26. The players have been training indoors and we have been communicating via Zoom. We will have our first training session on September 26. Most of the guys have arrived in Goa. Vladimir Koman will land on Wednesday while Samik Mitra, who has recovered from flu, will be with us in a couple of days. Goalkeeping coach Miki Nikolic will join us soon.





On opting to begin the training camp a little late in comparison to a few other Indian Super League clubs





• We have brought a lot of new players into the team. I don’t agree with a long pre-season. I believe that eight weeks of preparation is enough to make the players run for 90 minutes. By doing so, we can also keep the players fresh. In my opinion, a long pre-season has more negatives than positives. I feel that a period of eight weeks is enough to get the team ready.





On playing practice fixtures in the lead up to ISL Season 8





• I spoke to the management about having six or seven friendly matches. We will inform everyone once the dates for the friendlies are confirmed. It is a difficult situation, so we need to see the teams which are free to play.





On local midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh’s future at CFC





• He has a contract with the club, but he is not with us at the moment. There will be communication between the club and the player.





On the overseas contingent for ISL 2021-22





• I looked at the foreigners and chose them. The club signed the players who I proposed. If I go back and pick a team again, I will choose the same set of players. Five of them are new to the League, but I know that they have the quality. We chose players with personality who can help the team. They are experienced and have played in different countries. So, I believe that they will adapt quickly.





On the Chennaiyin squad for the upcoming season





• I am satisfied because we have a good balance of youth and experience. We have some domestic players who operate at a good level – the national team. Firstly, I need to create good chemistry between our players. I need to slot the players in positions where they can give it their all.





On what he aspires to achieve in the eighth edition of ISL





• I am at a club which has won the championship twice. Our team should always be in the top-four. We will have a good season.