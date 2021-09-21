Yashasvi Jaiswal will do much better in upcoming matches, says coach Jwala Singh

Dubai :

Yashasvi smashed 49 off 36 balls that featured six fours and a couple of sixes. He provided the Royals a spectacular start in their IPL game. "He was good. He was looking positive," Jwala told IANS.





However, Yashasvi was very unfortunate to miss out on his much-deserved half-century. Notably, Mayank Agarwal took a brilliant catch to dismiss Jaiswal. "That's part of the game. He will do much better in upcoming matches," the coach added.





In his clean innings, Yashasvi also shared a crucial partnership with Evin Lewis for the opening wicket. Once Lewis got out, the youngster launched himself and entertained the crowd with spectacular shots. He looked diligent with excellent shots across all parts of the stadium.





The past few weeks have been really happening for Yashasvi, with the youngster not just getting selected and helping Mumbai beat Oman in a One-Day series, but also having the chance to have a one-on-one session with his idol, the great Sachin Tendulkar.





After joining up with the Royals' squad ahead of the IPL, Yashasvi had expressed his joy of having spoken and picked the brains of the Indian legend. "My idol has always been Sachin Tendulkar, and I was really fortunate to have a conversation with him before the Oman tour. I was glad that the Mumbai Cricket Association invited him for a session before we left Mumbai to play against Oman," he had said.