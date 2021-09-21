IPL 2021: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Dubai :

"It's good to be back in Dubai. Lot of guys were playing international cricket, but we are all professionals and have done our best to prepare. Pooran, Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen. Markram will bat No. 3, unfortunately Chris Gayle misses out," Rahul said after the toss.

Whereas, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said, "We are good at setting or chasing as a team that we have. We have great talent, and great characters. Lewis, Livingstone, Morris, Mustafizur are the overseas players."

Teams:





Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.





Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi.