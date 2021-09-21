Kohli will continue to play with the same intensity: Agarkar

New Delhi :

"I think one of the things we've seen throughout his career, even when he wasn't the captain and when he played under MS Dhoni quite a bit, the energy and the passion still seemed the same. I can't imagine it changing just because he's not the captain and just being one of the guys," Agarkar said on Star Sports after RCB's nine-wicket loss to KKR on Monday night.

Kohli recently decided to step down as India's T20 skipper after the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai and Oman in October-November and also said he was relinquishing his RCB captaincy after the 2021 IPL season.

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said Kolhi must be feeling relieved after relinquishing the RCB captaincy given the workload coupled with prolonged stays in bio-bubbles.





"I think he looked more emotional than happy. I think when you're playing for one franchise for so many years, you get that emotional connect which was there in RCB. I think RCB actually invested in Virat Kohli's talent in 2008 and then showed a lot of trust in him as well because if you look at his and RCB's journey, it has been a rollercoaster one.

"But yeah, he might be relieved because see moving around from one bubble to another can take a load on you and he has spoken about the workload and intensity, which he plays with. I think every practice session, every match session or gym session, he does it with full intensity and that's something I'm sure he must've thought about."