Ganguly 'very happy' with raise in match fees of domestic players

New Delhi :

On Monday, the apex council stated that the domestic cricketers affected by the Covid-curtailed 2020-21 season will be paid a 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for the disruption and also hiked their remuneration for the upcoming season.





"Cricketers who participated in 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to Covid-19 situation," it said.





On this, the BCCI chief took to Twitter to share his happiness. "Very happy to have the raise in match fees of domestic players, men, and women, passed by the apex council today. They are always the key to India's success in cricket at the international level."





Many Indian cricketers struggled financially after the Ranji Trophy was not held last year for the first time in its history due to the Covid-19 pandemic.