Sonu Yadav, Kavin shine in VAP 2nd round

Chennai :

Fielding first, Rovers bowled MRC ‘A’ out for 98 in 27.4 overs as Sonu Yadav and Rahul ran riot with the ball. Chasing an easy target of 99, Rovers got home with 31 overs to spare. At the Murugappa Ground, opening batsman R Kavin (130 off 156 balls) scored a fine century to help Grand Slam CC post a 79-run victory over IOB Staff Club.





Brief scores:





UFCC (T Nagar) 192 in 38.2 overs (Vikram Satheesh 46, Rahil Shah 4/36, Aswin Crist 3/34) lost to Vijay CC 197/5 in 37 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 73). Points: Vijay 4(8); UFCC 0(2)





Swaraj CC 200 in 45 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 58, S Mohan Prasath 5/32) lost to Young Stars CC 201/4 in 47.1 overs (Shubhang Mishra 66). Stars 4(4); Swaraj 0(4)





Madras CC 198/8 in 50 overs (KH Gopinath 100, M Poiyamozhi 4/44, S Kishan Kumar 3/34) lost to Nelson SC 199/6 in 42.5 overs (R Karthikeyan 48, P Praveen Kumar 40). Nelson 4(6); MCC 0(0)





Grand Slam CC 270/7 in 50 overs (L Suryapprakash 41, R Kavin 130, S Radhakrishnan 50) bt IOB Staff Club 191 in 42.2 overs. Grand Slam 4(6); IOB 0(4)





MRC ‘A’ CC 98 in 27.4 overs (D Rahul 5/42, R Sonu Yadav 5/26) lost to Jolly Rovers CC 100/1 in 19 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 42, Kaushik Gandhi 43*). Rovers 4(8); MRC ‘A’ 0(2)





Globe Trotters SC 290/9 in 50 overs (S Ganesh 110, U Sushil 77) bt India Pistons 173 in 34.3 overs (D Anchit 48, Anand Subramanian 47, Sunil Sam 4/47, Varun Aaron 3/31). Trotters 4(4); Pistons 0 (0)