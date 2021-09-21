India to play 14 T20Is in home season

New Delhi :

The teams that will visit India during the eight-month period are New Zealand (in November-December), the West Indies (in February 2022), Sri Lanka (in February-March 2022) and South Africa (in June 2022). Meanwhile, Team India will tour South Africa between December 2021 and January 2022 while the Indian Premier League will be hosted in April-May next year.





Against New Zealand, India will play two Tests and three T20Is, while the West Indies is due to compete in three ODIs and five T20Is. Sri Lanka will play two Test matches and three T20Is while South Africa will battle it out in five T20Is in a span of 10 days.





The New Zealand Tests will be hosted in Kanpur and Mumbai, with the Sri Lanka series long format games set to be held in Bengaluru and Mohali. Jaipur, Ranchi, Lucknow, Vizag, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Trivandrum, Chennai, Rajkot and Delhi have got white-ball matches.





Compensation for domestic players





The BCCI on Monday announced that domestic cricketers affected by the COVID-19 curtailed 2020-21 season would be paid 50 per cent additional match fee as compensation for the disruption and hiked their remuneration for the upcoming campaign.





The decisions were taken during the BCCI’s Apex Council meeting on Monday. The per-day fee for top Ranji cricketers, who have played more than 40 matches, was almost doubled to Rs 60,000. Those who have played 21 to 40 games will be paid Rs 50,000, while players with experience less than that will be entitled to a remuneration of Rs 40,000.





The cricketers in the Under-23 and Under-19 category will get Rs 25,000 and 20,000 per day respectively. The BCCI also announced remuneration for women and the senior players will now be paid Rs 20,000 per match instead of Rs 12,500.