Royals skipper Samson backs Morris to come good

Chennai :

In fact, Samson is confident that South African all-rounder Chris Morris – the Rs 16.25 crore-worth diamond in the Royals box – would rise to the occasion and make the team’s second half campaign a glittering one.





It is to be recalled that Buttler (personal reasons), Stokes (sabbatical from the sport to prioritise mental well being) and Archer (recovering from an elbow injury) had opted out of the IPL 2021 UAE leg.





“I would like to say that I have the biggest match-winner sitting alongside me. So, I don’t have any worries. There is no pressure. We all love and enjoy playing with Chris. With Chris in our side, I feel that happy days are ahead of us,” Samson told reporters at a virtual press conference, which was also attended by ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Morris.





Occupying the sixth spot in the standings with six points out of a possible 14, Rajasthan would be keen to set the tone when it meets Punjab Kings in its Phase 2 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. With just hours left for the fixture, Morris is raring to spearhead the Royals bowling department.





“My role as an experienced player is to keep the guys calm. I will stand at mid-on or mid-off and have a chat with the other bowlers. If I pick something up, I will relay the message to Sanju. I have been doing this role for the whole of my career. Irrespective of whether the other experienced guys are there or not in the team, I do it. I will definitely help Sanju,” said Morris.





According to the 34-year-old Morris, Rajasthan has brought in quality replacements – Evin Lewis, Glenn Phillips, Oshane Thomas and Tabraiz Shamsi – to make a late charge.





“The guys who have come in are match-winners in their own right. They have been doing well in T20 leagues. The franchise has done very well in terms of recruitment,” added Morris, whose bowling colleague Andrew Tye also pulled out of the League. RR may not be in the pink of health in the 14th edition of the IPL, but write the ‘Pink City’ team off at your peril.