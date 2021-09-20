Sanjeet, Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin in finals of Elite Men's National Boxing

Bellary District :

The current Asian champion Sanjeet, representing Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), proved too strong for his opponent Harsh Kaushik from Delhi as he registered a convincing 5-0 win in the 92kg semi-final.

In the final to be played on Tuesday, Sanjeet will take on Haryana's Naveen Kumar, who blanked Punjab's, Raghav Chaudhary.

Another SSCB boxer Hussamuddin, however, faced a tough challenge from the in-form youth world champion, Sachin of Haryana. The defending champion Hussamuddin had to work hard before completing a 4-1 win in an intense 57kg semi-final bout. He will meet Delhi's Rohit Mor in the gold medal match.

Deepak (51kg), Akash (54kg), Etash Khan Muhammed (60kg), Dalveer Singh Tomar (63.5kg), Akash (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Sachin Kumar (80kg), Lakshya (86kg) and Narender (+92kg) were the other SSCB boxers to advance into the finals.

Meanwhile in the 63.5kg, the World Championships bronze medallist Thapa recorded a dominating victory against Utt'r Pradesh's Abhishek Yadav by a unanimous margin. The experienced Assam pugilist Thapa will square off'with SSCB's Dalveer in the final.

Chandigarh's Kuldeep Kumar (48kg) and Sagar (+92kg) also made their way into the finals with equally dominant victories. While Kuldeep Kumar outperformed U'tar Pradesh's Ravi Kumar with a unanimous margin, Sagar too comfortably defeated'Maharashtra's Reynold Joseph by RSC verdict.

Nishant Dev of Karnataka booked his berth in the final of the 71kg category, getting the better of Haryana's Yashpal with an easy 5-0 win. Allthe finals will be played on Tuesday.

Gold medal winners from the championships will earn themselves a chance to represent the country at the 202' AIBA Elite Men's World Boxing Championships which is scheduled in Serbia from October 24 to November 6.