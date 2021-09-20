BCCI rolls out compensation package and fee hikes for domestic cricketers

Mumbai :

"I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers. Seniors -- INR 60,000 (above 40 matches). Under 23 -- INR 25,000. Under 19 -- INR 20,000," wrote Shah on Twitter.

I am pleased to announce the hike in match fee for domestic cricketers.



Seniors – INR 60,000 (above 40 matches).



Under 23- INR 25,000



Under 19 – INR 20,000#BCCIApexCouncil — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 20, 2021

Till now, senior men's domestic cricketers used to earn Rs 35,000 from every match day in the Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they were paid Rs 17,500 per match. Reserve members in the team are paid half of the fees of playing members.

"Cricketers who participated in the 2019/20 domestic season will get 50% additional match fee as compensation for the 2020/21 season loss due to the Covid-19 situation," added Shah.

The additional match fees will also compensate for the reduced number of Ranji Trophy matches in the 2021/22 season. Till the 2019/20 edition of the Ranji Trophy, each team was assured of featuring in at least eight First-Class matches. With the revised structure of the format, the number of league matches had come down to five.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin on October 20 till November 12. The Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played from November 16 to February 19 in 2022. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place from February 23 to March 26, 2022.