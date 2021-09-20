Former Madras Ranji player Iqbal no more

Chennai :

After scoring tons of runs, including 21 centuries, for Parry & Co. between 1954 and 1957, Iqbal made his way into the Madras Ranji Trophy set-up.





Following his retirement as a player in the 1960s, Iqbal ventured into coaching and trained youngsters for free for over 40 years at different academies.





A technically sound batter during his playing days, Iqbal was felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in 2016 for his noble deeds.





Iqbal also served as the director of the AVM Cricket Academy, which was established at the Avichi School that is located on the Arcot Road.





Even when age was not on his side, Iqbal took time to nurture up and coming talent in various cities. Former India spinner Murali Kartik, who is currently a commentator, is one of his wards.