Amlan, Praveen and Manju impress

Warangal :

Amlan clocked a sensational timing of 20.75 seconds - the second fastest time on Indian soil - to win the men’s 200m final in style. Only Muhammed Anas Yahiya (20.63s), Dharambir Singh (20.66s), Arokia Rajiv (20.66s) and Anil Kumar (20.73s) have run the distance at a faster timing in the history of Indian athletics.





The 20-year-old Praveen, whose previous best of 16.51m came in March 2019, nailed the triple jump gold medal with his opening try - 16.88m. He is now third on India’s all-time list in hop, step and jump behind Renjit Maheswary (17.30m) and Arpinder Singh (17.17m).





He had two other good efforts over 16.74m and 16.79m while Services athlete Abdulla Aboobacker also produced his personal best of 16.84m to take silver. Asian Games champion Arpinder Singh was sixth with a best effort of 15.91m.





Manju had five throws over the 60m mark, delivering a career best of 64.42m on her third attempt to clinch the women’s hammer throw meet record.