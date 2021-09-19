IPL 2021: CSK trumps Mumbai in the phase-2 opener

Chennai :

The Mumbai side didn't have a sound start in their chase of 156, as openers Anmolpreet and Quinton de Kock were dismissed early despite some flourishes in the beginning.





Pacers Chahar, Shardul and Bravo picked crucial wickets to push the Mumbai Indians out of the contest. Saurabh Tiwary's 50 was not enough to see his side to victory.





CSK opted to bat after winning the toss. The supremely-talented Ruturaj Gaikwad batted through the innings for an unbeaten 58-ball 88 to lift Chennai Super Kings from 7/3 to 156 for six against Mumbai Indians as the IPL-14 resumed here on Sunday. The late spark was provided by Dwayne Bravo (23 off 8 balls) as CSK recovered from a disastrous start to put up a fighting total, Sam Curran's absence in the middle order was felt following a collapse.





CSK will face RCB on Friday and the Mumbai Indians will be up against KKR on Thursday.





Scores in brief:





CSK - 156/6





Ruturaj Gaikwad - 88* (58)

Adam Milne - 21/2 (4 overs)





MI - 136/8





Saurabh Tiwary - 50* (40)

Dwayne Bravo - 25/3 (4 overs)





Inputs from PTI