Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal in Crystal Palace stroll

London :

Mane’s milestone strike came in his 224th appearance for the Reds, breaking Palace’s rearguard action late in the first half. Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita netted in the second half to move Jurgen Klopp’s team three points clear of second-placed Manchester City. It was fitting that Mane should make it to his century against Palace as he set a new Premier League record for the most consecutive games a player has scored against one opponent. It was the ninth successive match that Mane had netted against Palace.





RESULTS: Liverpool 3 (S Mane 43, M Salah 78, N Keita 89) bt Crystal Palace 0; Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 lost to Brentford 2 (I Toney 28 (P), B Mbeumo 34); Burnley 0 lost to Arsenal 1 (M Odegaard 30); Manchester City 0 drew with Southampton 0; Norwich City 1 (T Pukki 35) lost to Watford 3 (E Dennis 17, I Sarr 63 & 80)